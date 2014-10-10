The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global E-Discovery Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the E-Discovery market for the forecast period 2019–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are E-Discovery market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FTI Consulting, Inc., OpenText Corp., Relativity, AccessData, ZyLAB, Exterro, Inc., Nuix, Logikcull, Swiftype, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Cicayda, Ipro Tech, LLC, Sherpa Software, Safelink, Zapproved LLC., NextPoint, Inc., SysTools, DFLABS SPA, Docket Alarm.

Global E-Discovery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.49 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 69.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global E-Discovery Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Proliferation of IoT devices across various verticals and overabundance of stored data

Increase in the number of litigations across the globe

Focus on proactive governance with data analytics and emergence of new content sources

Market Restraints:

Higher cost of eDiscovery platforms and services

Contradiction between data protection and eDiscovery

Global E-Discovery Market Trends:

By Solution: Legal Hold, Early Case Assessment, Data Processing

By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

