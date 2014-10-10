The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global Application Security Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Application Security market for the forecast period 2019–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are Application Security market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies.

Global Application Security Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 23.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Application Security Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing cyber-attacks is the major factor driving the market

Commendatory government regulations related to the application security ID is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among people about cybersecurity is restraining the growth of this market.

Ignorance of application security by various industries is restraining the market.

Global Application Security Market Trends:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Industry Vertical: Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services

By Testing Type: Static Application Security Testing, Dynamic Application Security Testing, Interactive Application Security Testing

Competitive Landscape:

The Application Security market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

What’s keeping “VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies” Ahead in the Application Security Market

