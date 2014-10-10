Artery Stenosis Drug Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Worldwide Artery Stenosis Drug Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Baxter, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cook Group among others.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Indication Type (Carotid Artery Stenosis, Renal Artery Stenosis, Peripheral Artery Stenosis, Coronary Artery Stenosis and Others),

Artery stenosis is a narrowing of the arteries that supply oxygen rich blood to vital organs and tissues such as brain, kidney and limbs. The causes of Artery stenosis is the deposition of plaque (atherosclerosis) inside the artery wall which reduces blood flow to the vital organs and tissues. Mostly people suffering from artery stenosis have no symptoms until the artery becomes severely narrowed. Symptoms generally occur with a mini-stroke followed by dizziness, fainting and blurred vision.

According to W.H.O, cardiovascular diseases accounts for the most deaths globally than any other cause. In 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths, out of these deaths, 85% are due to stroke and heart attack.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In February 2019, M.A. MedAlliance SA received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S FDA for selution, sirolimus, sustained limus release (SLR) drug-eluting balloon (DEB) catheter, to treat coronary disease. This designation will provide company with the priority review and assistance from the FDA regarding device development and its approval.

In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Xarelto (rivaroxaban), factor Xa (FXa) inhibitor for the treatment of chronic coronary or peripheral artery disease. This drug is specifically approved for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular disorders such as stroke and myocardial infarction in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD) or peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Global Artery Stenosis Drug Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Growing geriatric population across the world is driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle is boosting the market growth

Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity will also accelerate the market for artery stenosis drug

High cost of diagnostics and surgeries is hindering the market in the forecast period

Stringent government regulations is hampering the market of artery stenosis drug

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Artery Stenosis Drug Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Artery Stenosis Drug market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Artery Stenosis Drug market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Artery Stenosis Drug market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Artery Stenosis Drug Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

