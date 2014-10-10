Pendred Syndrome Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

The Pendred Syndrome Market report covers Treatment (Cochlear Implant, Hearing Aids, Radioactive Iodine) Route of Administration (Oral, Implantation), Diagnosis (Genetic Testing, Perchlorate Washout Test and Others End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Otolaryngologist and Others ) Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026".

Pendred is a rare inherited genetic disorder caused by caused by mutations in a gene called SLC26A4 (formerly known as the PDS gene) on chromosome 7. It is characterized by bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and euthyroid goiter. Basically, this syndrome affects the body’s ability to make protein called pendrin, which is essential for normal function of inner ear and thyroid. The Pendred syndrome is given a named after physician Vaughan Pendred, who first discovered the people with the disorder

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pendred Syndrome are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Pendred Syndrome Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Family history of Pendred syndrome is driving the growth of the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Unaffordability and inaccessibility of cochlear implant to many underserve population can act as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

In July 2019, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd in collaboration with Keio University is developing Rapalimus (formally known as NPC-12), for the treatment of Pendred syndrome. Rapalimus is in phase I/IIa clinical trial. If trial successful, it will be first ever approved drug for the treatment of Pendred syndrome.

