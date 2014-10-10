Global Usher syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Usher syndrome such as goiter and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Usher syndrome is formally known as Hallgren syndrome is a rare inherited genetic disorder caused by mutations in either of the gene called MYO7A gene, CDH23 gene, USH2A gene or CLRN1 gene. It is characterized by bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, progressive vision loss (known as retinitis pigmentosa) and in some cases vestibular dysfunction. Basically, these genes are important for the normal function and development of specialized cells called hair cells, which help to transmit sound and signals from the inner ear to the brain and maintenance of light-sensing cells in the retina.

According to the article published in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated prevalence of Usher syndrome is approximately 4-17 per 100,000 people and accounts for 50 percent of all hereditary deaf-blindness cases. Advancement in audiology aids and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

Special designation from the regulatory authorities to make approval faster is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in cochlear implantation and hearing kits can improve the hearing is enhancing the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver.

Segmentation: Global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market

By Treatment

Cochlear Implant

Hearing Aids

Vitamin A

By Route of Administration

Oral

Implantation

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

Videonystagmography

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, ProQR Therapeutics received Fast Track designation from the FDA for QR-421a, RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of Usher syndrome type 2. QR-421a has also received an Orphan Drug designation in the United States and the European Union. With Fast Track designation for QR-421a accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA, which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients with Usher syndrome as quickly as possible.

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Usher syndrome type 2 treatment markets is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Usher syndrome type 2 treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Usher syndrome type 2 treatment market are ProQR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

Research Methodology: Global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

