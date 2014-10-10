The Crigler-Najjar Syndrome report has included a brief research the Crigler-Najjar Syndrome market to portray important bits of knowledge identified with critical market patterns driving the business. The report highlights investigation dependent on key chances and difficulties stood up to by market pioneers while featuring their focused setting and corporate techniques for the assessed course of events. Market research study counts the various difficulties that this industry is probably going to experience as well as the impact of these difficulties available patterns.

Crigler–Najjar syndrome is rare genetic liver disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of bilirubin, a yellow pigment produced by the liver. This accumulation is caused by deficiency of the enzyme called UGT1A1. This enzyme is responsible for the conversion of bilirubin into a substance that can be eliminated. Crigler–Najjar Syndrome can cause significant neurological damage.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual prevalence of Crigler-Najjar syndrome is 1 in one million newborns worldwide. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Crigler–Najjar syndrome market are International Stem Cell Corporation, Promethera, Selecta Biosciences, Inc, LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC, Genethon, Audentes Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett and others

Global Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities are the key factors that drive the market.

Market Drivers

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Increase in demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Family history of Crigler–Najjar syndrome is driving the growth of the market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Segmentation: Global Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Bilirubin Chelators

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Audentes Therapeutics has initiated a first dose of patients in VALENS, a Phase I/II clinical trial of AT342, a gene therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. AT342 has received Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations from the FDA. These designations provide significant benefits to the company including opportunities to work with the FDA to expedite the development of AT342.

In December 2018, Genethon initiated the dosing of patients in phase I/II trial (CareCN) of novel gene therapy for the treatment of Crigler–Najjar Syndrome. If trial successful, it could be first approved drug for treatment of patient suffering from this devastating disease.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Crigler–Najjar syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Crigler–Najjar syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

