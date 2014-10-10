The Integrated Traffic Systems market research report is an expert and a nitty gritty report concentrating on crucial drivers, market share, driving fragments and topographical examination. Further, key players, significant joint efforts, merger and acquisitions alongside trending advancement and business strategies are audited in the report. An evaluation of the effect of current market patterns and conditions is likewise included to give data on future market development. The report gives point by point data on the future effect of different guidelines received by government in different segments of the Integrated Traffic Systems Market. It gives a significant summary of the business relating to present and future patterns.

Integrated traffic systems are specially designed so they can reduce the chances of accidents and enhances the traffic controls and monitoring. Implementing integrated traffic systems can help in easy movement of cars through various transport modes, such as streets, highways, marine, ships, civil aviation, ports, and inland water. It allows fleet managers to improve productivity by effectively scheduling routes and delivering traffic updates and forecasting the time of departure and arrival. They are also very beneficial for the environment as they have the ability to decrease the carbon emission.

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Rising public private relationships and increasing number of mega cities are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Cisco Systems; Seimens; SWARCO; LG CNS,; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; EFKON; imtac; TransCore; Savari, Inc; PTV AG; Atkins; Global Traffic Technologies; among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanization worldwide which acts as a market driver

Increasing concern associated with the public safety also contributes towards the market growth

Growing global road traffic congestion will propel the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to decrease carbon emission will also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market

By Sensor Type

Weigh-In Motion Sensors

Acoustic Sensors Road Condition Sensors Visibility Sensors thermal Mapping Sensors Wind Speed Sensors Inductive Loop Detectors



By Function

Traffic Monitoring Automatic Vehicle Detection Number Plate Recognition System Journey Time Measurement System

Traffic Control Intelligent Traffic Lightings Parking Management Incident Detection System

Information Provision Multifunctional System Information Communication System



By Hardware

Display Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Camera

Radar

Smart Traffic Light

Interface Boards

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Cubic Corporation announced the acquisition of Advanced Traffic Solutions Inc which will be the part of the company’s Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business unit. This investment will strengthen Cubic’s NextCity strategy to tackle urban traffic issues through best-in-class approaches that maximize the use of transportation infrastructure and increase traveller mobility. This will also help them to offer better products and services to their customer

In June 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the India’s first Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The ITMS will help the police to control traffic and deter drivers in normal traffic and will certainly reduce traffic accidents and congestion. This will also help them to keep the city clean and pollution free

Competitive Analysis:

Global integrated traffic systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of integrated traffic systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

