Global Over The Counter (OTC) drugs market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Adoption of OTC drugs by many pharmaceutical companies and usage by general people over prescription drugs brings a great opportunity to the market growth.

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the use of OTCs has given rise to the allergy sufferers from 66% (2009) to 75% (2015). An estimated to 81% of adults prefer to use OTC medications as primary option for minor diseases and conditions.

Over The Counter (OTC) drugs are medications that can be taken without the consultation from healthcare professionals by the general public based on the safety and efficacy of the drugs. Some examples of OTC drugs are acetaminophen (paracetamol) and ibuprofen for pain relief, dextromethorphan and cough suppressants. These drugs are safe and effective and are used for the treatment of conditions that do not require the direct consultation of any doctor. OTC drugs are available in all pharmacies and others places such as grocery stores and gas stations.

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alkem Labs, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., , Cipla, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Perrigo Company plc, Mylan N.V., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED among others.

Segmentation: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

By Products Type

Analgesics

Cold, Cough & Flu Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Ophthalmic Products

Dermatology Products

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Sanofi announced an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to get the exclusive OTC rights to Tamiflu, an antiviral drug used for the prevention and treatment of patients with influenza or flu. By this agreement, Sanofi will handle the FDA negotiation for the OTC switch and receive the marketing and distribution rights of Tamiflu in the United States

In March 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc purchased 36.5% stake in the Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture from Novartis AG. This agreement provides GlaxoSmithKline plc business of sensodyne toothpaste and over-the-counter pills from Novartis AG. By this deal, GlaxoSmithKline plc will own the OTC business of the company and Novartis AG will be enabled to focus on its core businesses

Competitive Analysis:

Global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of over the counter (OTC) drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Favorable regulatory policies and conditions for approval of OTC drugs will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing geriatric population which is highly susceptible to several diseases such as joint pain is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Affordable cost associated with OTC drugs is a major driver of market growth

Increasing patent expirations of many drugs resulting in use as OTC drugs drives the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

