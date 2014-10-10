Global Polyester Stick Packaging Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Growth in pharmaceutical industry and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Stick packs are a form of flexible food packaging pouch. They are small and convenient; it is simple to pour the package contents into a different form. At two short sides, the packages themselves are sealed and have a lock on the bottom. This single stick pack is lightweight and easily fits into your bag or backpack. They are usually made of material such as polyester, paper, polypropylene, aluminium, BOPP, and metalized polyester.

Key Market Competitors: Amcor plc; Sonoco Products Company; Glenroy, Inc.; GSC Packaging, Inc; Berry Global Inc.; Bemis Company, Inc; S-ONE LABELS AND PACKAGING; Hearthside Food Solutions LLC; Green Seed; Nellson LLC; Aaron Thomas Company, Inc.; Label Impressions, Inc.,; Ion Labs Inc.; Turpack; Aranow Packaging Machinery; Multiko Packaging,; Color Flex.; among others.

The Polyester Stick Packaging market report is a top-class research manual which contains noteworthy data and components impacting the overall extension and growth of the worldwide Polyester Stick Packaging market. Information related to key market players and organizations and their working strategies are likewise incorporated in this report. This scrupulous investigation analyzes the Polyester Stick Packaging market for the anticipated time period i.e. 2019-2026. This report will help speculators and investors in recognizing inner and outside elements influencing the Polyester Stick Packaging market. The uniqueness of this report is it portrays the worldwide Polyester Stick Packaging market at both the worldwide and local level and in as simplest manner as possible.

Segmentation: Global Polyester Stick Packaging Market

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Filler Type

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

By Capacity

0 – 5 ml

5 ml – 10 ml

10 ml – 15 ml

15 ml – 20 ml

20 ml & above

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Celsius announced the launch of their two new flavors coconut and cranberry lemon flavors to the brand’s sku lineup which are packed powdered sticks. Combined with the clinically proven, practical CELSIUS formula, the two new flavors endorse the brand’s latest stick pack. This will also help the consumer to enjoy the product anywhere

In November 2017, YogaLyte announced the launch of their first compostable stick packs. The main aim of the launch is to provide high quality and pure source supplements. This packaging is completely biodegradable so that there will be zero waste at the end of its life. This will also help the company to enter into Natural Food Consumer Packaged Goods industry and expand their business

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyester stick packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyester stick packaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will accelerate the market growth

Growing demand for sticks packs acts as a market driver

Availability of stick packaging with multi-laminated film structure to enhance moisture and oxygen barrier properties; this factor will also propel the market growth

They are easy to handle which is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Polyester Stick Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

