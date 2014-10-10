Global Tortilla Chips market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Key Market Competitors: MEXICAN CORN PRODUCTS INC.; Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial; Cornitos; Fireworks Foods; Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.; Amplify Snack Brands; Truco Enterprises LP; PepsiCo, Inc.; GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V; Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.; Super-Mex Foods; Grupo Bimbo; Lafortaleza Products; Herr Foods Inc.; Trader Joe’s; Utz Quality Foods; El Milagro, Inc.; Xochitl Chips & Salsa among others.

Tortilla chips are snack food products generally produced from corn, maize or wheat flour. These chips are majorly produced in a triangular shape and are either fried or baked before their consumption. These chips originate from Mexico and are highly popular as packed chips and snacks. These chips are flavoured with a variety of different ingredients to provide consumers with a variety of alternatives.

Segmentation: Global Tortilla Chips Market

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Wheat

Corn Yellow Corn White Corn Blue Corn Red Corn



By Product

Masa Flour-Based Tortilla Chips

Cooked Corn-Based Tortilla Chips

Industrial Corn Flour-Based Tortilla Chips

Others

By Cooking Type

Baked

Fried

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Sales Channel

Store-Based Retailing Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialists Independent Small Grocery Retailers Non-Store Retailing



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Truco Enterprises LP exhibited their expanded product range of “On The Border” product portfolio including “On The Border Taste of Tajin Hot ‘N Spicy Tortilla Chips”, “On The Border Organic Purple Café Style Tortilla Chips” and “On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds Chips”. The products were exhibited at “2019 Sweet & Snacks Expo” held in Chicago, United States from May 21-23, 2019

In January 2017, Hain Celestial announced the launch of two new variants for its “Garden of Eatin’” product brand. The products are organic corn tortilla chips presently flavoured with farmhouse cheddar, paprika, ranch, buttermilk, onion and garlic. Both variants have been produced with non-GMO ingredients and are gluten-free

Competitive Analysis:

Global tortilla chips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tortilla chips market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of snack-based meals from various regions due to their low-cost is expected to foster growth of the market

Availability of these chips in various flavours and different variants also acts as a market driver

Increased consumption for organic and gluten-free chips will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Changes in lifestyle of individuals resulting in high-pressure professional life is enhancing the consumption of on-the-go products or ready-to-eat meals; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Research Methodology: Global Tortilla Chips Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

