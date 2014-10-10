Composite Insulators are special insulation controls, which include “core” and “housing”. The core is usually made of resin-impregnated glass fibers. The housing can be manufactured from a variety of materials including elastomers, resins, or fluorocarbons. Compared with ceramic insulators and glass insulators, composite insulators are less costly, lighter in weight, and have excellent hydrophobic capability.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3911399

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Suspension

Line post

Braced line post

Horizontal vee

Pivoting braced post

Insulated cross-arm

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Low Voltage Line

High Voltage Line

Power plants, substations

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

SEVES

Lapp Insulators

Pfisterer

INAEL Elactrical

Gruppo Bonomi

ABB

Saver Group

MR

FCI

Siemens

Exel Composites

Zapel

Goldstone Infratech

Yamuna

Shenma Power

Pinggao Group

Shandong Taiguang

China XD Group

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-composite-insulators-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-suspension-line-post-by-market-low-voltage-line-high-voltage-line-by-company-seves-lapp-insulators

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Composite Insulators Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Composite Insulators Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Suspension

2.1.2 Line post

2.1.3 Braced line post

2.1.4 Horizontal vee

2.1.5 Pivoting braced post

2.1.6 Insulated cross-arm

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Low Voltage Line

3.1.2 High Voltage Line

3.1.3 Power plants, substations

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 SEVES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Lapp Insulators (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Pfisterer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 INAEL Elactrical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Gruppo Bonomi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Saver Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 MR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 FCI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Exel Composites (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Zapel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Goldstone Infratech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Yamuna (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Shenma Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Pinggao Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Shandong Taiguang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 China XD Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3911399

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155