Composite Insulators Market Key Companies Profile, Size and Demand Analysis by 2026
Composite Insulators are special insulation controls, which include “core” and “housing”. The core is usually made of resin-impregnated glass fibers. The housing can be manufactured from a variety of materials including elastomers, resins, or fluorocarbons. Compared with ceramic insulators and glass insulators, composite insulators are less costly, lighter in weight, and have excellent hydrophobic capability.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Suspension
Line post
Braced line post
Horizontal vee
Pivoting braced post
Insulated cross-arm
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Low Voltage Line
High Voltage Line
Power plants, substations
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
SEVES
Lapp Insulators
Pfisterer
INAEL Elactrical
Gruppo Bonomi
ABB
Saver Group
MR
FCI
Siemens
Exel Composites
Zapel
Goldstone Infratech
Yamuna
Shenma Power
Pinggao Group
Shandong Taiguang
China XD Group
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Composite Insulators Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Composite Insulators Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Suspension
2.1.2 Line post
2.1.3 Braced line post
2.1.4 Horizontal vee
2.1.5 Pivoting braced post
2.1.6 Insulated cross-arm
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Low Voltage Line
3.1.2 High Voltage Line
3.1.3 Power plants, substations
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 SEVES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Lapp Insulators (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Pfisterer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 INAEL Elactrical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Gruppo Bonomi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Saver Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 MR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 FCI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Exel Composites (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Zapel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Goldstone Infratech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Yamuna (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 Shenma Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Pinggao Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Shandong Taiguang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 China XD Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
