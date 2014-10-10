Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market Growing Demand, Regional Statistics and Forecast Outlook by Key Companies
Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Home Use
Commercial Use
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Vehicles market include
Fiat Chrysler
Volkswagen
Ford
General Motors
Toyota
Iran Khodro
Nissan
Volvo Group
Hyundai
Honda
Suzuki
Mercedes-Benz
Renault
PSA
Great Wall Motors
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Home Use
3.1.2 Commercial Use
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Vehicles market include (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Fiat Chrysler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Volkswagen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Ford (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 General Motors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Toyota (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Iran Khodro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Nissan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Volvo Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Hyundai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Honda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Suzuki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Mercedes-Benz (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Renault (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 PSA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Great Wall Motors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
