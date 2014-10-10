Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3911402

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Home Use

Commercial Use

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Vehicles market include

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-compressed-natural-gas-cng-and-liquefied-petroleum-gas-lpg-vehicles-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-passenger-vehicle-commercial-vehicle-by-market-home-use-commercial-use-by-company-vehicles-market-include-fiat-chrysler

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Home Use

3.1.2 Commercial Use

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Vehicles market include (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Fiat Chrysler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Volkswagen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Ford (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 General Motors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Toyota (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Iran Khodro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Nissan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Volvo Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Hyundai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Honda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Suzuki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Mercedes-Benz (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Renault (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 PSA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Great Wall Motors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3911402

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155