Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) is a photovoltaic technology that generates electricity from sunlight. Contrary to conventional photovoltaic systems, it uses lenses and curved mirrors to focus sunlight onto small, but highly efficient, multi-junction (MJ) solar cells. In addition, CPV systems often use solar trackers and sometimes a cooling system to further increase their efficiency. Ongoing research and development is rapidly improving their competitiveness in the utility-scale segment and in areas of high insolation. This sort of solar technology can be thus used in smaller areas.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

LCPV

HCPV

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Isofoton S.A.

Arzon Solar (Amonix)

Magpower

Semprius Inc.

Soitec

Solar Junction

Silex

Suncore Photovoltaic

Sunpower Corporation

Zytech Solar

SolFocus

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 LCPV

2.1.2 HCPV

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Utility-Scale

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Isofoton S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Arzon Solar (Amonix) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Magpower (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Semprius Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Soitec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Solar Junction (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Silex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Suncore Photovoltaic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Sunpower Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Zytech Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 SolFocus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

