Travel Insurance Market Outlook, Segmentation, Market Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027
Travel insurance is an insurance type that covers various loses that might be incurred during travel, such as medical expenses, lost luggage, trip cancellation, and accident, among others. Growth in tourism and rising globalization are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the travel insurance market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, and the US are witnessing increasing demand for travel insurance due to a high number of travelers in the region. Growing volumes of travelers, growing awareness about travel insurance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the travel insurance market. The market for travel insurance in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing tourism in the regions such as Thailand, India, and Singapore. The travel insurance market is highly fragmented with the presence of some of the major international players as well as regional player operating in the market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global travel insurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The travel insurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006771/
Key Companies:
The global travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, cover type, and end-user. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, insurance aggregators, and others. On the basis of cover type the market is segmented as single trip, annual multi-trip, and long stay. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as senior citizens, educational travelers, backpackers, business travelers, fully independent travelers, and others.
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us:
The Insight partners,
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com