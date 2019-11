The Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market accounted for USD 2.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in the global artificial intelligence platform market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market, By Component (Tools and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Forecasts and prescriptive models, Chat-bots and others), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare and others) and By Geographical Segments ((North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking, and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture (AIA) showcase. Highly proficient yield examination is offered by drones and software programming advancements, for example, radars and GPS framework, empower to reduce weight on existing stressed workforce. In addition, remote detection systems are also used to view the quality and yield creating capacity of a farming area.

The artificial intelligence field holds secure development prospects, inferable from which, the key players are concentrating on building up an incorporated arrangement including equipment and programming. Moreover, to grow their client achieve, a few merchants have teamed up with wholesalers and end clients for item appropriation. The expanding conspicuousness of parallel preparing applications is prompting expanded selection of the innovation in logical teaches, for example, counterfeit consciousness and information science. Associations are using counterfeit measures to extricate significant insights of information for giving creative items and enhancing client encounter; in this manner, expanding income openings. As per Salesforce, 57% of business buyers will depend on companies to know what they need before they ask for anything. This means having solid prediction capabilities with respective AI will be the key to keeping the customers.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High Information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities.

Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments.

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

The global artificial intelligence platform market is based on component, deployment mode, application, end-user, and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global artificial intelligence platform market can be segmented into tools and services. Tools can be further sub segmented into NLP (Natural Language Processing) and ML (Machine Language). Services can be further sub segmented into managed and professional.

Based on deployment mode, the global artificial intelligence platform market can be segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on application, the global artificial intelligence platform market can be segmented into forecasts and prescriptive models, chat-bots, speech recognition, text recognition, and others (face detection and sentiment analysis).

Based on end user, the global artificial intelligence platform market can be segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, research and academia, transportation, retail and e-commerce, and others (oil and gas, and advertising).

Based on geography, the global artificial intelligence platform market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

The global artificial intelligence platform market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

