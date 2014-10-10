The Global Acetaldehyde Market is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2025, from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global acetaldehyde market are – Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K, Ashok Alco – chem Limited (AACL), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., LCY GROUP, Lonza, Sekab, Amadis Chemical Co.,Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, Eurochem, FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED, Fisher Scientific, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., LOBA Chemie, Penta Manufacturer, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Tractus and many more

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, Others), By Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate, Others), By Application, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Acetaldehyde Market

Acetaldehyde is an organic compound and considered to be topmost consumed aldehydes globally for different industrial applications. They occur naturally and can also be manufactured on a large scale for commercial use around the world. They can be derived from natural compounds such as bread, coffee, fruits, and plants. Acetaldehyde is commercially produced by oxidation of ethylene through the copper system (Wacker process). Acetaldehyde can also be produced through hydration of acetylene using mercuric salts as catalyst.

It is primarily used in the production of chemical compounds such as peracetic acid, pentaerythritol, acetate esters, acetic acid, acetic anhydride, 1,3-butylene glycol, and pyridine. Acetaldehydes have various applications in chemicals, plastics & synthetic rubber, food & beverage, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paper & pulp, and water treatment. According to American Coating Association, U.S. exported USD 2.3 billion in paint and coatings products in 2014, the highest level in a decade. Furthermore, the third largest export market for U.S. paint and coatings products was China at USD 90 million in 2014, and Japan and U. K. rounded out the top five leading export markets for U.S. paint and coatings products in 2014, at USD 41 million and USD 39 million, respectively. This above factor demonstrates that the market of paints and coating around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for acetaldehyde.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High demand of pyridines in developing region

Growing demand for pentaerythritol for the production neopolyol esters

Demand in paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, food & beverage and water treatment sector

Availability of substitute for the production of acetic acid and butyraldehde

Harmful effect of acetaldehyde

Market Segmentation: Global Acetaldehyde Market

The global acetaldehyde market is segmented based on process, directive, application and geographical segments.

Based on process, the global acetaldehyde market is segmented into oxidation of ethylene, oxidation of ethanol, dehydrogenation of ethanol and others. Oxidation of ethylene is further sub segmented into one-stage and two stage process.

On the basis of directives, the global acetaldehyde market is classified into pyridine & pyridine bases, pentaerythritol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate and others.

On the basis of application, the global acetaldehyde market is classified into chemicals, plastics & synthetic rubber, food & beverage, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paper & pulp, water treatment and others.

Based on geography, the global acetaldehyde market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Acetaldehyde Market

The global acetaldehyde market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

