The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2025, from USD 16.40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global pressure sensitive adhesive market are – Henkel AG & Company KGAA, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, DOW Corning, Arkema Group, Sika AG, Scapa Group PLC, Additional Companies, Drytac, Hexion, Avery Dennison Corp., Alfa International, Huntsman, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., MAPEI, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Mactac, Franklin International, Koch Enterprises Inc. and many more.

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market, By Chemistry (Acrylic PSA, Rubber PSA, Silicone PSA, EVA PSA, Others), By Technology (Water-Based PSA, Solvent-Based PSA, Hot Melt PSA, Radiation PSA), By Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphics PSA, Others), End-Use Industry, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA), can also be named as self-stick adhesives. They help in bond formation between the adhesive and adhered when pressure is applied and maintains a fine balance between the adhesion and cohesion. These adhesives do not require a chemical reaction for the development of the adhesive force and, neither needs activation by additional supply of heat, water or solvent. They have a strong holding force on various materials, such as plastic, cement, metal, paper and wood. They are either permanent or removable and have a wide range of substrates due to its viscosity, elasticity, and resistant properties. PSA is becoming an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors.

Pressure sensitive adhesive industry is expected to grow due to rapid growing demand in the labelling and packaging industries. According to Auburn University’s article published in 2016 ‘State of RFID Adoption Among U.S.” Apparel Retailers has grown with 96%, as the retailers have planned to deploy the tags on their apparel products. RFID’s adoption numbers are increasing steadily. Major retailers such as Target, Kohls, and Macy’s have begun to scale their initiatives as the market of the RFID has begun to develop. According to IDTechEx Ltd is a growing business with approximate growth of USD 21.9 billion for the year 2020. The major players in the pressure sensitive market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive market. Major player Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has become a technical specialist in hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing use of PSAs in tapes and labels

Growing use of PSAs in buildings and construction

High demand for PSAs in Asia-Pacific

Product innovation and growth in flexible packaging

Wide acceptance due to ease of adaptability of PSAs

Rise in raw material prices

Stringent government regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission

Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Market Segmentation: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

The global pressure sensitive adhesive market is segmented based on chemistry, technology, application, end-user, and geographical segments.

Based on chemistry, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is segmented into acrylic PSA, rubber PSA, silicone PSA, EVA PSA and others. The acrylic PSA is further sub segmented into water-based acrylic PSA and solvent-based acrylic PSA. The rubber PSA is further sub segmented into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. The others segment is sub segmented into polyurethanes, hybrid PSAS and hydrophilic PSA.

On the basis of technology, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into Water-based PSA, solvent-based PSA, hot melt PSA, and radiation PSA. The water based PSA is further sub segmented into one-component water-based PSA and two-component water-based PSA. The solvent based PSA is further sub segmented into one-component solvent-based PSA and two-component solvent-based PSA. The radiation PSA is further sub segmented into UV-cured PSA and electronic beam-cured PSA.

On the basis of application, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into tapes, labels, graphics PSA and others. The tapes segment is further sub segmented into tapes and coating. The tape is further segmented specialty tapes and commodity PSA tapes. The coating is further sub segmented into single coated PSA tapes, double coated PSA tapes, reinforced PSA tapes and unsupported PSA tapes. The labels is further sub segmented into permanent labels, peelable labels, ultra-peelable labels, freezer or frost fix labels, high tack labels, specialty label. The graphics PSA is further segmented into signage, vehicle wraps, emblems & logos, floors, carpets & mats and films.

On the basis of End-Use Industry, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market is classified into packaging, electronics, electrical & telecommunication, automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical & healthcare and others. The medical and healthcare segment is further sub segmented into medical devices, skin contact and hygiene. The other segment is further sub segmented into consumer goods, renewable energy (solar energy & wind energy), industrial assembly and paper & printing industry

Based on geography, the global pressure sensitive adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

The global pressure sensitive adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pressure sensitive adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com