The Global Modular Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2025, from USD 1.21 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global modular instruments market are Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fortive, AMETEK.Inc, Teradyne Inc., Giga-tronics Incorporated, ANRITSU Group, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Cobham Plc., EXFO Inc., Aplab Limited, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Astronics Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt Ltd., Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd., Tektronix Inc. , and Ixia among others.

Global Modular Instruments Market, By Platform Type (PXI, AXIe, VXI), Application (R&D, Manufacturing & Installation), Industry Verticals (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Telecommunication), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Modular Instruments Market

Modular instruments are devices that are utilized for the configuration of automated test and measurement (T&M) equipment. Communication T&M solutions are being adopted globally by various end-users leading to high growth of modular instruments market. Electronics manufacturing is a highly competitive industry with challenging standards for reliability and performance. This subsequently drives the need for testing these components and devices at different stages of the manufacturing cycle, which paves way for plenty opportunities for the modular instruments market. In August 2018 Yokogawa Test & Measurement released Optical Sensor Head for the AQ2200, a new model for measuring light in the short-wavelength region. In September 2018 Yokogawa signed global reseller license agreement with Chevron for petro planning technology.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Internet of Things and rapid adaption of subsequent based devices.

Increasing R&D spend and development

Low cost advantage of modular instruments.

Increasing demand from telecommunications.

Penetrating Real State and associated services.

Market entry difficult for small players as few large players dominate the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Modular Instruments Market

The global modular instruments market is segmented based on platform type, application, industry verticals, and geographical segments.

Based on the platform type, the market is further segmented into PXI, AXIe, VXI.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into R&D, manufacturing & installation.

Based on industry vertical, the market is further segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, electronics & semiconductors, and telecommunication.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Modular Instruments Market

The global modular instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global modular instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In September 2018 Yokogawa released Process Data Analytics R1.02, an asset operation and optimization solution that helps to improve production by enhancing data analysis and shortening the trial and error cycle.

Research Methodology: Global Modular Instruments Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

