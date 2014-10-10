The Global CT Scanner Market is expected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2025, from USD 4.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in global CT scanner market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), PlanMED (Finland), Koning Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.), and PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea), General Electric (US), Positron Corporation (US), Yangzhou Kingsway (Group) Corp. Ltd (China), Mediso Ltd (Hungary).

Global CT Scanner Market, By Type (Stationary CT Scanners, Portable CT Scanners), Device Architecture (C-Arm CT Scanners, O-Arm CT Scanners), Technology (High-Slice CT, Low-Slice CT), Application (Human Applications, Veterinary Applications), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global CT Scanner Market

CT scans are generally preferred for chronic diseases, such as heart disorders, diabetes, cancer, stroke, and arthritis. To prevent the impact of chronic disorders on individuals and the society, many researches are going to find drugs that can cure such chronic disorders.

Increasing global aging population, advancement in technology and increasing public awareness for healthcare are the major drives for the computed tomography (CT) market.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cancer will become the leading cause of death by 2020. Hence increasing number of cancer cases is expected to fuel the global global CT scanner market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements

Growing patient emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis

Rising prevalence of target diseases

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures

Procedural benefits offered by computed tomography

Significant installation and maintenance costs

Uncertain reimbursement scenario across developing nations

earth of well-trained and skilled healthcare professionals

Market Segmentation: Global CT Scanner Market

The global CT scanner market is segmented based on type, device architecture, technology, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into stationary CT scanners and portable CT scanners.

Based on device architecture, the market is segmented into C-arm CT scanners and O-arm CT scanners.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into high-slice CT, mid-slice CT, low-slice CT and cone beam CT (CBCT)

Based on application, the market is segmented into human applications, veterinary applications and research applications.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories, academic institutes, & cros, ambulatory care centers, veterinary clinics and hospitals and end users.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In Feb 2018, Arterys receives its first FDA clearance for oncology imaging suite with deep learning.

In Dec 2017, Siemens partnered with Amazon for developing industrial software.

Aug 2017, Siemens updated its medical scanner software which can deal with Windows bugs.

Competitive Analysis: Global CT Scanner Market

The global CT scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global CT scanner market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global CT Scanner Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

