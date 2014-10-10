The Global Glyoxal Market accounted for USD 1.50 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players in glyoxal market The Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., China Petrochemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Silver Fern Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Shell Chemicals, Reliance Industries, Clariant, Alberta & Orient Glycol and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. and many more.

Global Glyoxal Market, By Type (Pharmaceutical Grade and Industrial Grade), By Application (Textiles, Leather, Oil & Gas, Cosmetics, Paper & Packaging and Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Glyoxal Market

Glyoxal is an organic compound that belongs to the aldehyde group. It is yellow in color and available in liquid form at normal temperature. Upon evaporation, glyoxal appears as a green colored gas. Glyoxal, also known as dialdehyde, is derived from ethylene glycol. The structure of glyoxal is as complex as the molecules of compound hydrates and oligomerizes. There is a growing demand for glyoxal in textiles, leather, oil & gas, cosmetics and paper & packaging industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products

Demand in food packaging industry

Market Restraint:

Complex structure of glyoxal

Market Segmentation: Global Glyoxal Market

The glyoxal market is segmented on the basis of type into pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into textiles, leather, oil & gas, cosmetics, paper & packaging, and others.

On the basis of geography, the glyoxal market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Glyoxal Market

The global glyoxal market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research Methodology: Global Glyoxal Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

