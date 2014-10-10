Global Nutritional Bar Market By Product Type (Protein Bar, Fibre Bar, Snacks Bar, Meal-Replacement Bar, And Whole Food Bar), By Ingredients (Chocolate, Granola, Caramel, Fruits And Nuts, Cereals, Peanut Butter, Sugar Carbohydrates, Others), By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Nutritional Bar Market

The Nutritional Bar Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Nutritional Bar Market

Nutritional bars are snacks sales is increasing with the change in the lifestyle and eating habits. The increasing demand of gluten-free, vegan products has resulted in growth of the nutritional bars market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased consumption of convenience snacks

Rising awareness consumption of healthy products

Changing lifestyle and food habits

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Stringent Regulatory framework

Market Segmentation: Global Nutritional Bar Market

By type the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into protein bar, fibre bar, snacks bar, meal-replacement bar, and whole food bar.

By ingredients the market for nutritional bar is segmented into chocolate, granola, caramel, fruits and nuts, cereals, peanut butter, sugar carbohydrates, others.

By type the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into organic and inorganic.

By distribution channel the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into direct and indirect.

On the basis of geography, nutritional bar market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nutritional Bar Market

The nutritional bar market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutritional bar market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Global Nutritional Bar Market

Some of the major players operating in a nutritional bars market are Grenade, Forward Foods, YouBar, OhYeah! Nutritional, Atkins Nutritionalals, NuGo Nutritional, KIND Snacks, NuGo Nutritional, and Orgain, Kellogg, General Mills, Premier Nutritional, Quest Nutritional, thinkThin, ellogg NA Co, Kashi Company, Clif Bar & Company, Mars Incorporated., Premier Nutritional Corporation, Stokely-Van Camp, Inc., Luna Bar, Quaker, Frank Food Company, Abbott among others.

Research Methodology: Global Nutritional Bar Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Suppliers, Traders, Regulatory Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Nutritional Bars Manufacturers, Suppliers, Traders & Distributors, Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

