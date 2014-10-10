N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market report is a defined study of the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The market drivers and restraints have also been explained using SWOT analysis. The report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Chemical and Materials industry by the key players. This N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market report not only gives an advantage to grow your business but also makes you outshine the competition.

N-methyl-2-pyrollidone is defined as an organic chemical compound that contains five-members of lactam compound and is characterized as being a colourless liquid substance. It has the capability of forming homogenous solutions with various organic solvents as well as water due to its property of being miscible.

N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is expected to reach USD 1097.27 million by 2027 witnessing growth at a rate of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market report analyses the growth of this market, currently owing to surging usage and adoption of consumer electronic products and solutions.

Increased demands for the compound from the pharmaceutical industries amid growth of the healthcare and associated industries will impede the growth of N-methyl-2-pyrollidone Market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing utilization of the compound from the developing regions of the world amid rising levels of industrialization and enhancement of industries will also prove to be a significant factor for the market’s growth. The market is also expected to experience the positive effects considering the rise in demands for lithium-ion batteries which has seen the manufacturers enhance their production capabilities subsequently inducing a high growth rate for N-methyl-2-pyrollidone.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Scope and Market Size

Global N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth among these segments will help the users analyse niche pockets of market enhancement and help provide the basis for formulating different strategies to approach the market to identify target your own individual segments in the markets.

On the basis of product, the global N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented into four kinds as reagent grade, electronics grade, industrial grade and standard grade.

The N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, niches into multiple applications. The application are segmented as electronics, petrochemical processing, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paints & coatings, industrial cleaners, others.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Country Level Analysis

Global N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as a part of South America.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the market in terms of market share as well as the highest growth rate due to the large-scale growth of different industries, such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, lithium-ion battery production and others in the region in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Share Analysis

Global N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus related to N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

The major players covered in the report are Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, J.K chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Ashland, Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co.,Ltd., BALAJI AMINES, Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

