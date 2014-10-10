Databridge Market Research has found Global Halal Cosmetics Market is most developing area in the world. Halal Cosmetics market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation.

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Halal Cosmetics market

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of muslim population globally resulting in increased demand for the product

Rising levels of innovations and advancements undergoing in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines specified by the authorities of different regions for the certification of halal marketing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation: By Product Type: Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance By Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation” Ahead in the Halal Cosmetics Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halal Cosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Halal Cosmetics Manufacturers

Halal Cosmetics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Halal Cosmetics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

