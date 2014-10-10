Databridge Market Research has found Global Vehicle Electrification Market is most developing area in the world. Vehicle Electrification market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, WABCO, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering.

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Vehicle Electrification market

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for environmental friendly automotive; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the environment and drastic effects that the usage of ICE automotive has on the environment; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Reduction in vehicle average and driving range capability of the vehicle with the integration of this system; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of awareness in various regions is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with the electrification process and overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation: By Product Type: Start-Stop, EPS, Liquid Heater PTC, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor By Vehicle Type: PC, Two-Wheeler, LCV, HCV By Channel Type: OEMs, Aftermarket By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, WABCO, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering” Ahead in the Vehicle Electrification Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Electrification are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

