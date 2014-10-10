Dengue treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dengue in tropical and sub-tropical regions

Market Outlook : Global Dengue Treatment Market

Dengue is also known as break bone fever, it is a mosquito borne viral infection which causes severe flu-like symptoms. It mainly occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It can be mild or severe, mild dengue fever results in rashes, high fever, muscle and joint pain whereas severe dengue also called dengue hemorrhagic fever which causes high fever, severe bleeding, sudden drop in blood pressure (shock) and death. Symptoms of dengue fever usually begin after four to seven days of bitten by an infected mosquito which include very high fever up to 1040 F, headache, nausea, vomiting.

According to WHO, the actual number of cases for dengue are underreported and many cases are misclassified. In 2013, the estimation indicates that the occurrence of dengue fever is 390 million cases every year of which 96 million (67–136 million) manifest clinically.

Market Drivers

Increased government funding to fight against dengue is accelerating the market growth

Unmet market needs of managing dengue burden around the world is boosting the market growth

Rise in medical insurance in developing countries is acting as catalyst to market growth for dengue treatment

Promising dengue pipeline is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period

Global Dengue Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Dengue Treatment Market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drug class, drug, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the dengue treatment market is segmented as medication, supportive care and vaccination.

Based on the drug class, the dengue treatment market is segmented into analgesics, antipyretics, vaccines and others.

Based on the route of administration, the dengue treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the dengue treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy.

Based on end user, the dengue treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Global Dengue Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is developing Dengushield, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of dengue fever currently ongoing in phase l clinical trial. If trial gets successful, this biological drug will provide the potential treatment for patients with dengue.

In May 2019, Sanofi Pasteur Inc a subsidiary of Sanofi received approval from the FDA for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of dengue disease caused by serotypes 1 – 4 of the virus in individuals 9 to 16 years of age in the United States. The approval of Dengvaxia provides critical medical prevention for patients living in the U.S. dengue endemic areas.

Competitive Analysis:

Dengue treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dengue treatment for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ABIVAX, VabioTech, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Geneone Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Karius, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Hawaii Biotech Inc, Cerus Corporation, InBios International, Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd among others.

Research Methodology: Global Dengue Treatment Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

