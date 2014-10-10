Databridge Market Research has found Global IPTV Market is most developing area in the world. IPTV market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are SaskTel, Bredbandsbolaget, Bell Aliant, Qwest, KCTV (Korean Central Television), Verizon, SureWest, BT Vision service, Bluewin TV, Orange TV, U-Verse TV, NTT Communications, PCCW, UTStarcom.

Global IPTV Market was valued at USD 109.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 120.07 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints of the IPTV market

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of High-Definition (HD) channels and video on demand services

Growth in online traffic

Decreasing cost of IPTV services

Growing FTTH with IPTV

Market Restraint:

Entry of new start-ups

Improper accounting

Global IPTV Market Segmentation: By Transmission Method: Wired, Wireless By End-User: Enterprises, Residential Customers By Application: Advertising & Marketing, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, E-Commerce, Healthcare & Medical, Telecommunication & IT, Others By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players: SaskTel, Bredbandsbolaget, Bell Aliant, Qwest, KCTV (Korean Central Television), Verizon, SureWest, BT Vision service, Bluewin TV, Orange TV, U-Verse TV, NTT Communications, PCCW, UTStarcom

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IPTV are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

