Global White Goods Market is most developing area in the world. White Goods market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector. Key players include Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric.

Global white goods market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global White Goods Market Segmentation: By End-User: Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry By Type: Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Product Launch

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players: Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Goods are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

