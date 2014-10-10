Databridge Market Research has found Global Automotive Safety System Market is most developing area in the world. Automotive Safety System market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., STMicroelectronics, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Mobileye., HYUNDAI MOBIS., ANAND Group, Knorr-Bremse AG, HARMAN International, BMW AG, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., MANDO-HELLA Electronics Corp., Lear Corporation., Groupe PSA.

Global automotive safety system is expected to rise to an estimated value of 190.89 billion witnessing a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive Safety System market

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for vehicles with advanced and autonomous features boosts the growth of this market

Rising initiatives taken by the government to promote safety systems emission accelerates the growth of this market

Rising disposable income and overall economic growth raises the demand for vehicles with safety devices

Market Restraints:

Disruption of software in most appliances results in rising the security threats of vehicle theft which is inhibiting the adoption of such devices and restraining the market growth

Utilization of these systems make it complex to use and also raises the cost of vehicles thus hampering the market growth

Global Automotive Safety System Market Segmentation: Technology: Active Safety Systems, Passive Safety Systems By On-Highway Vehicle Type: PC, LCV, M&HCV, Buses, Trucks By Off-Highway Vehicle Type: Agriculture Vehicle, Construction Vehicle By Electric Vehicle: BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV By Offering: Hardware, Software By End-User Type: OEM, Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., STMicroelectronics, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Mobileye., HYUNDAI MOBIS., ANAND Group, Knorr-Bremse AG, HARMAN International, BMW AG, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., MANDO-HELLA Electronics Corp., Lear Corporation., Groupe PSA” Ahead in the Automotive Safety System Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Safety System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Automotive Safety System Manufacturers

Automotive Safety System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Safety System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

