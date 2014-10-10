Databridge Market Research has found North America API Management Market is most developing area in the world. API Management market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Axway, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, Microsoft, Rogue Wave Software, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Red Hat, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Software AG, Boomi, Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nexright, SnapLogic, TYK Technologies, digitalML, Mashape Inc., Mulesoft, Inc., Sensedia, Tibco Software, Inc., WSO2, Inc., Amazon Web Services.

North America API management market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

North America API Management Market Segmentation: By Type: Carbon Identity Management, Maps & Location, Speech/Voice By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defence, Banking, Financial

In July, Microsoft (U.S.) announced the launch of Azure API Management (APIM) integration with Azure Application Insights (AI). This feature will allow customers to add APIM telemetry to AI and use AI’s rich set of capabilities to monitor and troubleshoot their APIs.

In March, Microsoft (U.S.) launched a new service Custom Vision service under Azure Portal. This is used as cloud-hosted APIs that which ensures developers to add AI capabilities for vision, speech, language, knowledge and search.

