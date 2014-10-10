Databridge Market Research has found Global Bioidentical Hormones Market is most developing area in the world. Bioidentical Hormones market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are SottoPelle, Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Full Life Wellness Center, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., SUPREMA., INMODE, United Pharmacy.

Global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 508.41million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market for bioidentical hormones

Growing screening for hormonal deficiency is driving market

Rising awareness among consumers about bioidentical hormones is also acting as driving force

Rising income level of women are factors leading the market expansion

It may lead to weight loss and Blurred vision

Increasing risk of heart attack and breast cancer will also hinder the market growth.

Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Segmentation: By Types: Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others By Product Types: Tablets & Capsules, Creams & Gels, Injectable, Patches & Implants, Others By End Users: Hospital, Clinics

Key players: SottoPelle, Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Full Life Wellness Center, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., SUPREMA., INMODE, United Pharmacy

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioidentical Hormones are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

