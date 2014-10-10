The Global Bubble Tea Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bubble Tea by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

The global bubble tea market is moving towards offering healthier teas for consumers at large.

Bubble tea is known by various names such as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply bubble tea. It is made using tea as the base module, while the addition of stringy tapioca balls leads to better experience to this beverage. Bubble tea is available in different flavors with different flavored tapioca balls. It possesses attributes such as low-fat and Low calorie content, rich in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties.

The global bubble tea market is segmented on the basis of base ingredient, flavor, component, and geography. Based on base ingredient, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is classified into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. Components included in this report are flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Geographically,

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Kids (<10 years) Teenagers (<25 years) Adults Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Another Report: ‘Global Matcha Tea Market 2019’

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

The Global Matcha Tea Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Matcha Tea by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage:

Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha

Matcha tea have multiple health benefits which is increasing its popularity in consumers globally. Matcha tea have 137 times more antioxidants than other tea which more health beneficial for the health-conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also buring more calories. Matcha tea helps calm the mind along with relaxing body. Matcha tea contains high amount of vitamin C, chromium, selenium, magnesium and zinc which helps in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar in turn helping in weight loss.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

