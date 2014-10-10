Autotransfusion Systems Market 2019- Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast till 2026
Global Autotransfusion Systems Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 554.57 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Autotransfusion Systems Market By Type (Products, Accessories), Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global autotransfusion systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autotransfusion systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autotransfusion systems market are BD; Beijing Zhongke; Braile Biomédica; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Gen World Medical Devices; Haemonetics Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic; SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG; Teleflex Incorporated; Zimmer Biomet; Advancis Surgical; B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.
Market Drivers
- High number of applicable surgical procedures carried out globally is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Various functional and operational benefits associated with autotransfusion system is expected to drive the growth of this market
- Lack in the availability of blood donors and donated blood volume globally can act as a market driver
- High volume of transplantation-based procedures occurring globally; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Concerns regarding the high cost of these systems; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Growing awareness amongst the population regarding the risks associated with this system; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of this market
- Various initiatives and programs organized by the authorities to promote blood donation globally also restricts the market growth
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global autotransfusion systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Autotransfusion Systems market Overview
Chapter 2: Autotransfusion Systems market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Autotransfusion Systems Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Autotransfusion Systems Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Autotransfusion Systems Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Autotransfusion Systems Market Forecast (2019-2026)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
