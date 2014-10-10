A market research study of this Plastic Additives report help businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to take up to outshine the rivals. This market report leads to systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding for the purpose of decision-making and control in the marketing of goods and services. This Plastic Additives market report searches and analyses data which are relevant to marketing problems. By completely understanding client’s requirements and following them strictly, this Plastic Additives market research report has been structured.

Global Plastic Additives Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 64.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Plastic Additives Market By Type (Lubricants, Slip Additives, Antistatic Additives, Antifog Additives, Filler Dispersants, Pigment Wetting Agents, Antistatic Additives, Slip Additives, Flow Improvers, Processing Aids, Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers), Plastic Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polystyrene (PS) , Polypropylene (PP), Polyamides (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Other), End-Users (Food industries, Construction, Packaging, Automobile Industries, Electrical & Electronics, Commercial Use, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 The Emerging Key Market players of the Market are included in the Plastic Additives research report. The key competitors are also analyzed in the report. Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemical America, INC, DOW, Biesterfield AG ,.

Plastic additives are ingredients that act as a catalyst or fillers which are added in polymers to improve their durability, sensitivity and strength. Plasticizers, fillers, antioxidants and impact modifiers among others are the major types of plastic additives. Due to direct or indirect contact with heat and ultraviolet rays for an extended period, the plastic materials get weathered. Plastic additives are used in wide range of sectors such as food industries, construction, packaging, automobile, electrical & electronics, commercial use and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global plastic additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic additives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in global plastic additives market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., LANXESS, Adeka India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Sabo S.p.A., and Eriez Manufacturing Co among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Elucidation of the Market Dynamics:

The Plastic Additives research report thoroughly explains the primary and secondary research techniques to arrive at interferences. It has been aggregated on the basis of the several dynamic aspects of the businesses. Market Dynamics Like Market Drivers, Restraints and Threats are also encompassed in the report.

Market Drivers:

Replacement of biodegradable plastics by traditional polymers in several applications drives the market growth

Worldwide increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization will propel the growth of the market in the long run

Rapid growth in food packaging industries boosts up the market of plastic additives

Low price and high durability of plastic inhibits the growth of the market

Technology advancement will continue to boost the market of plastic additives in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Stringent governmental regulations regarding environmental concern can hamper the plastics additives market

Plastic waste is difficult to recycle which may hinder the market in the forecast period

Fluctuating raw materials pricing is also restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Plastic Additives Market

By Type

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Slip Additives

Antistatic Additives

Antifog Additives

Filler Dispersants

Pigment Wetting Agents

Antistatic Additives

Slip Additives

Flow Improvers

Processing Aids

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

By Plastic Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamides (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Others

By End-Users

Food industries

Construction

Packaging

Automobile Industries

Commercial use

Electrical & Electronics

Others

The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Geographical Division of the Market

The market is geographically Divided into various regions such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Global Plastic Additives Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Plastic Additives Products Outlook Global Plastic Additives Market: Growth and Forecast Global Plastic Additives Market: Company Share Global Plastic Additives Market: Regional Analysis North America Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis Europe Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis APAC Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis ROW Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis Global Plastic Additives Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

And More….

