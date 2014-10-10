Market Analysis: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increment in the field of transcriptomics such as massive use of RNA-sequencing, drug discovery and funding done by government and private organization are driving the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Transcriptomics is the assortment and analysis of transcriptomes of different types of cells or tissues of the organism. It is used to appreciate the genetic parameter of a specific cell type. It can offer valuable data on important biological procedures behind the maintenance and cell functionality. Transcriptomics provides fundaments for more eventually strategic studies and observation to select the genes for beneficial studies. It helps researchers to escalate transcriptional techniques and advancement for various diseases. It has wide applications in the field of expressed sequence tag (EST), RNA isolation, microarrays and sequencing among others

Queries Related to the Spatial Transcriptomics Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Market Drivers

New product launches is driving the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing consciousness about disease administration and drug discovery will also propel the growth of the market

Investor support and increasing investment in market is driving the market growth

Next generation sequencing and treatment of various diseases may fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Experimental failure in sequencing is restraining the growth of the market

Shortage of trained professionals along with low number of technicians who are unaware of this technology may hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market By Technology (Spatial Genomics, Spatial Transcriptomics, Microarray, Real-time PCR, Sequencing Technology), Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services), End- User (Government Institutes & Academic Centers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Application (Diagnostics & Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics declares the acquisition with Stockholm-based Spatial Transcriptomics, an innovator in the developing area of spatial genomics. This field enables researchers to know about the cells organization with one another by providing invaluable insight into understanding diseases through the data that was beyond the reach of modern methods. With this acquisition the company plans for increasing their presence in the heart of Sweden’s scientific community

In April 2017, NuGEN Technologies, Inc has launched Trio RNA-Seq kits and Universal Plus mRNA-Seq which assist RNA-Seq analyses from monotonous samples which are isolated from the sources including FFPE and cfRNA which generally yield rare nucleic acids with low quality. Trio RNA-Seq offers an extremely delicate complete transcriptomics solution that is preferably matched for applications with low profusion transcripts, such as biomarker assessment or detection of viral transcripts in liquid biopsy samples

Competitive Analysis:

Global spatial transcriptomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spatial transcriptomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major competitors currently working in global spatial transcriptomics market are: Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc, 10x Genomics, Horizon Discovery Group plc, CARTANA AB, Illumina Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, S2 Genomics Inc, Tecan Trading AG, Seven Bridges Genomics, Merck & Co., Inc., and Dovetail Genomics among others.

