Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in global sodium hypophosphite market are Arkema Group, Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd., Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.,Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD., Merck KGaA, Solvay, Febex SA among others.

Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market By Function (Catalysts & Stabilizers, Reducing Agents, Chemical Intermediates), Application (Water Treatment, Electroplating, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Electrical, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Sodium hypophosphite is also known as sodium salt, phosphinic acid, monohydrate. It’s chemical formula is NaH2PO2.H2O and molecular weight is 105.99. It is available in white, odorless, deliquescent granular powder having saline taste. It is also prepared as colorless and white crystalline plates. The sodium hypophosphite is soluble in alcohol, water and glycerol. It is synthesized by using neutralization of hypophosphorous acid and by direct aqueous alkaline hydrolysis of white phosphorus. The sodium hypophosphite acts as reducing agents.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sodium hypophosphite market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sodium hypophosphite for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors will act as driving force for market

Growing demand for water treatment in industrial applications is driving the growth of market

Significant growth of chemical and polymer & plastic industry across the globe will also fuel the market growth

Increasing use of sodium hypophosphite as reducing agent in electroplating of non-metallic materials such as plastics, glass, ceramics, and quartz acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owing to scarcity in supply will restrict the growth of the market

Stringent government regulations over the manufacturing industry is another factor which can hinder this market growth

