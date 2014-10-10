Market Analysis and Insights: Global Itaconic Acid Market

Itaconic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 127.04 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage in agricultural applications and advancement in the bio- based PMMA are the factor for the market growth.

This Itaconic Acid report also encapsulates data that includes market definitions, classifications, applications, commitments, market drivers and market restrictions obtained using SWOT analysis. The market data described in the Itaconic Acid report helps the worldwide abc industry to identify various market opportunities. The analytical study of this Itaconic Acid market report supports the mapping of growth strategies to increase sales and build on the market brand image. In addition, all CAGR projections for 2016, 2017 base year and 2018-2025 forecast period are provided in this market report.

Itaconic acid is colorless crystalline carboxylic acid which usually develops naturally. They are usually non-toxic in nature and are biodegradable. They are widely used in application such as synthetic latex, cheland dispersant agent, unstable polyester resin, detergent builder, methyl methacrylate and SBR latex.

Growing prevalence for bio-based unsaturated polyester resin and rising awareness about the benefits of itaconic acid are the factor which is positively affecting the market growth. Increasing popularity of sustainable products will also propel the market growth. Itaconic acid is an organic compound that can be easily degraded and does not pose a threat to the environment; which is another factor contributing to drive its growth in the market. Increasing R& D investment to produce more innovative product will further create new opportunities for this market to grow in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Itaconic acid market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research calcium carbonate market contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

The major players covered in the itaconic acid market report are Itaconix Corporation, Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., LTD., Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.,Ltd., Alpha Chemika, AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd., Ultimate Chem India Pvt. Ltd, Choice Organochem Llp., FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Merck KGaA, Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Itaconic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

Global itaconic acid market is segmented of the basis of derivative and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of derivative, global itaconic acid market is segmented into styrene butadiene itaconic acid, methyl methacrylate, polyitaconic acid, and other. Styrene butadiene itaconic acid is expected to dominate the market among all because they offer excellent tensile strength, and excellent bond.

Global itaconic acid is segmented on the basis of application into SBR latex, synthetic latex, chelant dispersant agent, superabsorbent polymer, unsaturated polyester resins, methyl methacrylate, detergent builder, and others. The superabsorbent polymer segment is expected to dominate the market among all because they are widely used in skin care, detergents, cosmetics, and other personal care products.

Itaconic Acid Market Country Level Analysis

Global itaconic acid market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the itaconic acid market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia- Pacific dominates the market due to the large market share in the itaconic acid market due to high production capacities because of shutdown of the manufacturing plants of itaconic acid in other parts of the world as well as has highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing FDI in different industries in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Itaconic Acid Market Share Analysis

Global itaconic acid market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breath, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to itaconic acid market.

Customization Available: Global Itaconic Acid Market

Study Objectives Of Itaconic Acid Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Itaconic Acid Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Itaconic Acid Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2025

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Itaconic Acid Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

