Following analysis has been performed to dig deep into the market for in-depth understanding

Market Analysis

Global Environment Testing Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Increase in favourable government policies drive the environmental testing market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2019, base year of 2018.

Major Competitors in this Market-: SGS SA, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Envisys, Angelantoni Test Technologies, Thermotron Industries, ESPEC NORTH AMERICA, INC., EMSL Analytical, Inc., Thales Cryogenics, Intertek Group plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, SCIEX, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Asure Quality, Suburban Testing Labs among others.

Various methodologies utilized to analyze the report:

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

Global Environment Testing Market By Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air), Product (Mass Spectrometers, Chromatography, pH Meters, Molecular Spectroscopy Products, TOC Analyzers), Contaminant (Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Microbiological Contaminants, Residues, Solids), Technology (Conventional Method, Rapid Method), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

