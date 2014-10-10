The “Global TV Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics & semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the TV analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, transmission, deployment, application, and geography. The global TV analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading TV analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Television sector in the electronics industry has rapidly revolutionized owing to the increasing digitalization and the varying preferences of the consumers. In order to meet the demands of the viewers, the content developers are increasingly developing the content in line with the preferences. The providers are also prefering the real-time decision making solutions for augmenting the viewership. This has led to the heightened adoption of the TV analytics solutions.

The global TV analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, transmission, deployment, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of transmission, the TV analytics market is segmented into cable TV, satellite TV/ direct-to-home, internet protocol television, and over-the-top. On the basis of deployment, the TV analytics market is segmented into on premise and cloud. Based on applications, the market is segmented into competitive intelligence, customer lifetime manaegemnet, churn prevention and behavior analysis, campaign management, content development, audience forecasting, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global TV analytics market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The TV analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the TV analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from TV analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for TV analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the TV analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the TV analytics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alphonso

Amobee

Clarivoy

DC Analytics

Edgeware AB

Google

IBM Corporation

Nielsen

Realytics

Sambatv

