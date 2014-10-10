“ Summary:

Tank container is used to transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. It is built according to the ISO standards. Tank container is a vessel of stainless steel enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethane and aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of a manhole, and at least one valve on the top and one at the bottom. Loading and unloading of tank container is carried out by connecting hoses facility of the valves of the tank and it is generally done using pumps. The selection of the tank container loading and unloading is done on the basis of installation and regulation of products it contains. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Bulkhaul, Den Hartogh Logistics, HOYER Group, NewPort, Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wines & Spirits, Fruit Juices, Sweet Oils, Chemicals, Fuels, Toxic Substances, Gases, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petroleum, Others,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

