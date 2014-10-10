Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is expected to reach the US $90.10 Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 50% during the forecast period. Big Data Engineering services enable organizations for business decision making, data transition, and leveraging of AI.

Major growth drivers for the big data and data engineering services market include increasing volumes of unstructured data due to cost-effective services, the phenomenal growth of interconnected devices and social media, an increasing need for complying with stringent regulations, and cutting-edge expertise rendered by boutique data servicing companies. Data diversity, security, and privacy are some of the challenges for big data and data engineering service market. Restraining factor for the big data and data engineering services market is the inability of a service provider to provide real-time insights.

Big data and data engineering services market are segmented by service type, business function, industry vertical and region. Among service type, the data integration services segment is likely to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the need for integrating data from disparate data sources across organizations.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Research Report by Service Type:

Data modeling

Data integration

Data quality

Analytics

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Research Report by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

While using a business function, the marketing and sales business function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in the need for sales department and marketing to analyze and monitor various sales and marketing data for gaining insights on retainment and customer acquisition. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the marketing and sales business function during the forecast period.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Research Report by Business Function:

Marketing and sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

In big data and data engineering services market, the retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the need for maintaining their records, managing the growing data from various customers, and analyzing data to gain insights.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Research Report by Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Media and telecom

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)

Based on region, big data and data engineering services market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe. Among these, North America is likely to hold the larger big data and data engineering services market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of infrastructure and technology adoption. Major key players of big data and data engineering services market are present in North America. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in government initiatives such as smart cities in the Asia Pacific including India and China and adoption of big data technologies, Owing to this factor the demand for the big data and data engineering services market is expected to increase in APAC during the forecast period.

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market by Region:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe RoE)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, ASEAN, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America)

Some of the key players are Infosys, Capgemini, NTT DATA, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Hexaware, Happiest Minds, KPMG etc.

Key Players in Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market :

Accenture

Genpact

Cognizant

Infosys

Capgemini

NTT DATA

Mphasis

L&T Technology Services

Hexaware

Happiest Minds

KPMG

EY

Tiger Analytics

LatentView Analytics

InfoStretch

Vensai Technologies

Course5

Sigmoid

Nous Infosystems

Bodhtree

Hidden Brains InfoTech

Brillio

Franz Inc.

BRIDGEi2i

Trianz

