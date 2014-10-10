The global Imbruvica market is projected to witness significant growth, rising with a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 31,773.40 million by 2025. The emergence of novel cancer therapies and increasing approval of targeted therapies are the major factors demanding the growth of the Imbruvica market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Imbruvica market evaluates the market demand, adoption rate and trending scenario for the period 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies the current status and future prospects of the market at global as well as country level. The global Imbruvica market is segmented on the basis of application and geography.

The global Imbruvica market report includes market drivers, opportunity and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global manufacturers. Imbruvica molecule binds Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) receptor in B-cells. It is used to treat various types of Leukemia and Lymphoma arising from B-cells.

The “Global Imbruvica Market Size 2018 by Application (Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

There has been a substantial increase in new cancer cases in the U.S. Thus, various measures are undertaken in the U.S. to curb cancer with increasing focus on early diagnosis with improved treatment. In the year 2014 alone, the U.S. FDA approved 19 cancer medicines in addition to 7 cancer medicines that were approved under an accelerated pathway. The 5 year relative survival rates for all types of cancer diagnosed during the period of 2004 to 2010 increased to over 68% as compared to 49% during the late 1970s. Ibrutinib (Imbruvica®) was approved in February 2014 by FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in patients who have received at least one prior therapy. The approval of the same was based on data which indicated shrinkage in the cancer risk among 58% of the patients. In July 2014, the FDA approved new labeling to reflect that ongoing clinical studies had demonstrated an actual improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). Investigations revealed that the PFS in comparison to other CLL treatment (ofatumumab) resulted in 78% reduced risk of disease progression, while OS indicated 57% reduction mortality risk.

Imbruvica is used for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease. In the U.S. Imbruvica is popularly used for all the above mentioned indications, however in rest of the countries worldwide Imbruvica is majorly used for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia. Thus, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 27.3% by 2025.

U.S. is estimated to account for major market share of 77.3% during the forecast period due to presence of key market players, increasing out of pocket expenditure and large patient pool. Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyclics LLC are prominent Imbruvica market players in the U.S., however only Janssen Pharmaceuticals markets Imbruvica worldwide.

