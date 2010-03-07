Global Industrial Services Market to reach USD xxx billion by 2025. Global Industrial Services Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Industrial Services is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Industrial Services are the services which are provided by organizations to the industries according to their need. The services include in this are engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning and operational improvement and maintenance.

The industrial services utilized in many applications which includes PLC, MES, SCADA, HMI, DCS, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves, Actuators, and Safety Systems etc considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Industrial Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Metso Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Engineering & Consulting

Installation & Commissioning

Operational Improvement & Maintenance

By Application:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Electric Motors & Drives

Valves & Actuators

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Manufacturing Execution System

Safety Systems

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter 1 Global Industrial Services Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4 Global Industrial Services Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Industrial Services Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Industrial Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Engineering & Consulting

5.3.2. Installation & Commissioning

5.3.3. Operational Improvement & Maintenance

Chapter 6 Global Industrial Services Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Industrial Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Distributed Control System (DCS)

6.3.2. Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

6.3.3. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.3.4. Electric Motors & Drives

6.3.5. Valves & Actuators

6.3.6. Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3.7. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

6.3.8. Safety Systems

Chapter 7 Global Industrial Services Market, By Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Industrial Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Oil and Gas

7.3.2. Chemicals

7.3.3. Automotive

7.3.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.3.5. Metals & Mining

7.3.6. Food & Beverages

7.3.7. Energy & Power

7.3.8. Aerospace & Defense

7.3.9. Water and Wastewater

7.3.10. Others

Chapter 8 Global Industrial Services Market, by Regional Analysis

8.1. Industrial Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

8.2. North America Industrial Services Market Snapshot

8.3. Europe Industrial Services Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia Industrial Services Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Industrial Services Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. ABB

9.3.2. Emerson Electric

9.3.3. General Electric

9.3.4. Honeywell International Inc

9.3.5. Metso Corporation

9.3.6. Rockwell Automation

9.3.7. Samson AG

9.3.8. Schneider Electric

9.3.9. Siemens AG

9.3.10. ATS Automation

9.3.11. SKF AB

9.3.12. Wood Group Mustang

9.3.13. Intech Process Automation

9.3.14. Prime Controls LP

9.3.15. Wunderlich-Malec Engineering

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Industrial Services in global market.

To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

