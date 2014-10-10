The Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

An HUD is a display indicator that displays the key flight information onto a transparent screen positioned in front of a pilot’s line of sight. HUD finds its applications in the automotive and aviation sectors. It helps increase the situational awareness and enhances safety margins in these sectors. The following are the primary components of an HUD: combiner, projector unit, display panel, and video generator.

The operational benefits of HUDs have encouraged commercial airlines such as China Eastern Airlines and Qatar Airways to equip their new fleets with HUDs. In 2013 China Eastern Airlines placed an order for 58 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft installed with Rockwell Collins’ HUD systems; in 2015, Qatar Airways announced that it would install HUDs in its A350 XWBs and A380 aircraft fleets. In the same year, China-based Hainan Airlines also announced the installation of Rockwell Collins’ HUD systems in its next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft and flight simulators.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3751854

According to the report, OEMs in the aviation industry are adopting HUDs to improve the operational capabilities of aircraft. For instance, in winter when fog impedes visibility, HUDs can provide a pilot with better navigational capability and enable better control over the aircraft. HUDs also increase the capability of aircraft during other critical situations. The majority of the air accidents that occur during landing and take-off are due to collisions with other aircraft. Therefore civil aviation authorities are taking steps such as introducing lower landing minima and mandating the implementation of HUDs in new aircraft fleets. This will increase the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

The global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Esterline Technologies

Honeywell Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

Saab Group

Thales Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Segment by Application

Civil Aircraft

Civil Helicopters

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-heads-up-display-hud-in-civil-aviation-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

1.1 Definition of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

1.2 Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

1.2.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

1.2.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

1.3 Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Civil Aircraft

1.3.3 Civil Helicopters

1.4 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Civil Aviation

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3751854

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155