The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

systems and humans by using HMI software or HMI panels. It helps operators interact with automated systems in vehicles and understand the plant floor automation process. HMI systems are widely adopted for plant automation purposes. They help feed in the inputs and monitor, control, and check the parameters that are connected to control systems in a plant.

Growing trend of protocol conversion for the exchange of data between all connected devices is anticipated to further catalyze HMI market growth. Moreover, technological advancements such as open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of migration process is also likely to spur the demand in coming years.

Factors such as rising need for change in business process to incorporate HMIs along with high upfront capital may have adverse effects on the market development. Furthermore, awareness regarding HMIs among management and lower level staff along with the lack of experienced professionals may also affect the industry growth.

The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market was valued at 3660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Machine Interface (HMI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Human Machine Interface (HMI) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Human Machine Interface (HMI) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Display Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

