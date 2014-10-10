The Ultrasonic Sensors Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The accuracy accompanied with the measurement of distances and detecting objects by making use of ultrasonic waves led to the introduction of ultrasonic sensors. Ultrasonic sensors automatically switches into active zone once an object comes into its vicinity, giving all relevant information about the object. Ultrasonic sensors enables liquid level measurement, anti-collision detection and pallet detecting in addition to object detection and distance measurement.

The higher accuracy governed with ultrasonic sensors in comparison with electromagnetic sensors has increased the demand for ultrasonic sensors. The higher accuracy is attained because of the ultrasonic sensor’s processing on high frequency and shorter wavelengths, resulting into high resolution images and accurate distance measurements. In addition to this, wide variety of applications of ultrasonic sensors also drive the growth of ultrasonic sensors globally. Furthermore, ultrasonic sensors higher measurement range, high frequency, high sensitivity and high penetrating power makes the detection process more efficient.

The lower response speed and accuracy in comparison with optical sensors are the factors limiting the growth and adoption of ultrasonic sensors. Additionally, errors can be observed in the readings because of a material’s density, consistency and material type. This acts as a restraint for the global ultrasonic sensors market.

The global Ultrasonic Sensors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultrasonic Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrasonic Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ultrasonic Sensors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ultrasonic Sensors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Baumer

Rockwell Automation

Pepperl+Fuchs

OMRON

SensComp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ultrasonic Retro-Reflective Sensors

Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensors

Segment by Application

Industrial Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Petroleum

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ultrasonic Sensors

1.1 Definition of Ultrasonic Sensors

1.2 Ultrasonic Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ultrasonic Retro-Reflective Sensors

1.2.3 Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

1.2.4 Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensors

1.3 Ultrasonic Sensors Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.3 Military and Defense

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Petroleum

1.4 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ultrasonic Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ultrasonic Sensors

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultrasonic Sensors

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ultrasonic Sensors

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Ultrasonic Sensors

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Sensors Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Ultrasonic Sensors

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

