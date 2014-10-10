The North America meat snacks market accounted to US$ 3,254.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 6,036.5 Mn by 2027.

US is dominating the North America meat snacks market, followed by Canada. The market for meat snacks is growing in the US owing to the rise in consumption of convenience due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Also, increasing awareness about the benefits of healthy snacks is projected to surge the demand for meat snacks over the review period. Meat snacks are rich in protein content, serving as a good alternative for raw and cooked meat products. These snacks are easily available and are most popular among travelers and youth. Different types of flavors such as teriyaki and peppered are attracting a huge consumer base towards meat snack products in the US.

Market Insights

Rising preference for healthy meat snacks products has led to the growth of North America meat snacks market

Rising consumer awareness of health issues, a greater focus on fitness, higher personal incomes, and rapid urbanization considered boosting factors for the rising demand for nutrition-rich meat snack products. The key producers in the market are constantly focusing on introducing meat snack products that rich in nutrition to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries. Nowadays, consumers are becoming more health-conscious owing to the seemingly limitless access to information online.

Top Key Players: Bridgford Foods Corporation,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Hormel Foods Corporation,Link Snacks, Inc.,,Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.,Oberto Snacks Inc.,Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc.,The Hershey Company,Tyson Food Inc.,Meatsnacks Group Ltd

Surge in demand for convenience food products will create growth opportunities for the North America meat snacks market

Convenient foods are food products that often need less time and effort for preparation. The demand for convenience foods is growing at a faster pace due to changes in social and economic patterns, as well as an increase in urbanization, buying power and awareness about health foods, changes in meal patterns and existing food habits, and desire to taste new products. In order to meet out the increasing demand, companies are coming up with improved varieties of meat snack products and efficient distribution channels to serve the wider customer base.

NORTH AMERICA MEAT SNACKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Jerky

Sticks

Stripes & Bites

Bars

Sausages

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Sales

Direct

Indirect

By Flavour

Original

Pepperoni

Spicy Red Pepper

By Source

Beef

Pork

Turkey

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition, new development, market initiatives, and other activities were observed as the most adopted strategies in North America meat snacks market. Few of the recent developments in the North America meat snacks market are listed below:

2019: Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc. entered into partnership which includes sponsored features, podcast integration, live endorsements, and social media for Old Trapper premium beef jerky

2019: Link Snacks, Inc. opened new offices in Minneapolis to broaden its image and increase the client base.

2018: Link Snacks, Inc. expanded its meat snack bars range with the introduction of two new high-protein steak snack bars, which are available in original and teriyaki flavors.

