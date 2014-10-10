Motherboard Market Analysis 2019

Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general purpose use.

At present, the china motherboard industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. the technical level is in a leading position. With the Chinese Motherboard production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The key manufacturers in this market include :

Asustek, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI, Biostar, Colorful Group, ONDA, SOYO, Maxsun, Yeston,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

Intel Platform, AMD Platform,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

PC, Mobil PC, Server System,

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Motherboard consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Motherboard market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Motherboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Motherboard with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

