Computer On Module (COM) Market Summary 2019

The Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Computer On Module (COM) industry overview with growth analysis, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Computer On Module (COM) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Scope of the Report:

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

The worldwide market for Computer On Module (COM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 2810 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Kontron, Congatec, MSC Technologies(Avnet), Advantech, ADLink, Portwell, Eurotech, SECO srl, Technexion, Phytec, Axiomtek, Aaeon, Toradex, EMAC, Avalue Technology, CompuLab, Variscite, Digi International, Olimex Ltd, Shiratech(Aviv Technologies), Critical Link, LLC, IWave Systems Technologies, Calixto Systems,

Market Segment by Type, covers :

, ARM Architecture, X86 Architecture, Power Architecture, Other Architecture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

, Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test & Measurement, Other

The report studies industry dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities with Computer On Module (COM) industry SWOT analysis. This report segments the Worldwide Computer On Module (COM) market on the basis of product type, application, and end-user segments. The report studies each of the segments and forecasts the growth of the segments. In this Computer On Module (COM) Market report, relevant data gathered from regulatory authorities has been compiled to determine the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

A SWOT analysis and Porter's Five analysis have been used by analysts of the report to analyze the data effectively. Different dynamic aspects of the businesses such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been scrutinized to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current 'Computer On Module (COM) Market' Report scenario, past progress as well as futuristic progress.

