Microprinting Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 492.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 750.16 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements currently undergoing in the market.

Market Definition: Global Microprinting Market

Microprinting is a technique of printing extremely minute details on valuable documents. This method is usually utilized so as to prohibit frauds, counterfeiting as this results in details not being visible to the human eye making it seem invisible. This method is used to print certain characters and patterns that are read through specific specialised machines to ensure that the document it has been printed on is authentic.

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances from the government, banking & finance sector for the authentication of documents is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand from the healthcare market due to the growing applications is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High presence and adoption of digitalization methods and securing valuable information digitally instead of physical documentation is expected to restrain the market growth

Issues with heat setting in microprinters are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Microprinting Market

By Substrate Type

Plastic Paper Metal



By Print Type

Single-Sided Double-Sided



By Type

Monochrome Colour



By Application

Banking & Finance Government Packaging Healthcare Education Corporate Others



Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Ricoh Company Ltd. announced the establishment of a new organization focused on manufacturing in Guangdong, China. This establishment is evidence of Ricoh’s intentions for strengthening the capabilities of servicing consumers globally

In May 2017, Xerox Corporation’s subsidiary announced that they had acquired MT Business Technologies, the company based out of Ohio, United States providing office-based printing services to organisations present in Ohio and Michigan, United States. This acquisition will help Xerox Corporation in expanding their reach and capabilities providing consumers with advanced technological offerings

Competitive Analysis

Global microprinting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microprinting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in microprinting market are Xerox Corporation; William Frick & Co.; Xeikon; HP Development Company, L.P.; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Matica Technologies AG; Brady Worldwide, Inc.; Videojet Technologies, Inc.; Ricoh Company Ltd.; SAFEChecks; Source Technologies; Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.; Data Carte Concepts; Security & Identity Solutions Ltd; Domino Printing Sciences plc; Evolis; CONTROL PRINT LTD.; Micro Format, Inc.; Trustcopy; Printegra, An Ennis Company; Micro Printing & Blueprint; 3D MicroPrint GmbH; Plus Technologies LLC and Micro Printing Ltd.

