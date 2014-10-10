Glass Tableware Market to Witness Massive Growth by Worldwide| Bormioli Rocco, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen, LLC, Kavalierglass of North America, Inc., Lifetime Brands
Global Glass Tableware Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Glass Tableware Market, By Product Type (Beverageware, Tableware, Baby Bottles, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 The Global Glass Tableware Market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2025, from USD 10.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The key players operating in the global Glass Tableware market are –
Libbey Inc.
ARC International S.A
Anchor Hocking LLC
Şişecam Group
Bormioli Rocco S.r.l.
The other players in the market are Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala RG Limitied, Borosil Glass Works Ltd, Kavalierglass of North America, Inc., Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A., The Oneida Group, DeLi, Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd., Pearl Glass, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, ABERT SPA, Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd., China Yong Feng Yuan Co., LTD., Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK), Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA), Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA.
Market Definition: Global Glass Tableware Market
Glass tableware is defined as the object that is made from glass such as cups, wine glass, cutlery items and others.
Due to change in the lifestyle of population and disposable incomes has a major drivers for the growth of this market.
The European Union is the world’s largest glass market, both in terms of production and consumption. The European glass industry comprises of around 1,000 companies and accounts for more than one-quarter of the non-metallic mineral sector. The glass industry in Europe, as is the case worldwide, is highly concentrated, with over 80 per cent of glass produced bylessthan a dozen multinationals each employing over 1,000 employees. The other companies are small or medium-sized, mainly producing specialist or luxury glass products. There were 180,000 people directly employed in the glass industry in the EU-27 in 2013, with up to 500,000 jobs indirectly linked to the industry.
Market Drivers:
- Change in lifestyle
- Adoption of luxuries items
- Growth of the hotel
- Growth of catering industry
- Disposable incomes
Market Restraint:
- Competitions among the market player
- Availability of cheap products
Competitive Analysis: Global Glass Tableware Market
The Global Glass Tableware Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Glass Tableware Market
By Product Type
- Beverageware
- Tableware
- Baby Bottles
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global glass tableware market
- Analyze and forecast glass tableware market on the basis of product type
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
